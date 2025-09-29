Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco made guests tear up during wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco nuptials made all the guests emotional.

The lovebirds, who tired the knot over the weekend in California, invited Hollywood A-listers to the wedding.

Popular celebrities like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, SZA, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Eric Andréand Finneas were also at the wedding.

Speaking about the ceremony, insiders told PEOPLE: "There was so much love in the room.”

"At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun," the insider says.

"The ceremony moved guests to tears. They wrote their own vows, which were both funny and sentimental," the insider says.