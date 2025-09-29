Victoria Beckham still aching from 'fractured relationship' with Brooklyn: Source

Victoria Beckham’s 'heartbreak' over Brooklyn estrangement deepens

Victoria Beckham reportedly has had enough after months of rift with oldest son Brooklyn and daughter in law Nicola Peltz.

For the unversed, Brooklyn and Nicola's rift with the Beckham family was first reported after the couple were absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday bash.

Now after months of feud, Victoria has drawn some boundaries and she so does want to "keep fighting the same fight."

A source told The Mirror, as the former Spice Girl is filming her Netflix documentary, the whole process of documenting feels "liberating," and she is convinced that her estranged son will "one day" reunite.

"It was very much a roller coaster of emotions because of the big thing that's still affecting her, her fractured relationship with Brooklyn. But it also made her realise that she can't keep raking over the heartbreak of this situation with him, enough is enough, now," the insider told the outlet.

"She knows he will, one day, come back to her, but it's just not the right time, that's how she's looking at it now, this project has made her realise how blessed she is to have her family around her and supporting her," the tattler continued.

The source further noted about her upcoming Netflix project, "She found it very emotional but liberating at the same time,' the source tells us. 'It made her realise how much she is loved, how her family have supported her and got her through the ups and downs. "

"She still hopes she and Brooklyn will sort things out, of course she does, but at the same time, she can't keep fighting the same fight'," the bird chirped.