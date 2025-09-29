Eric Dane's wife Rebecca opens up on family pain amid heartbreaking diagnosis

Eric Dane’s family ‘suffering’ amid ALS battle, reveals wife Rebecca Gayheart

Eric Dane's wife, Rebecca Gayheart, got honest about how the actor's health is affecting them as a family amid his ALS diagnosis and how they are coping with the situation with their teenage daughters.

The 52-year-old actor's wife spoke to People at Step Up's 2025 Inspiration Awards and shared that she and their daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, are "suffering" due to their father's health scare and taking therapy sessions amid this "heartbreaking" time.

Despite the fact that their family is "really struggling," they are "taking it day by day."

"I mean, it's heartbreaking," Gayheart told the outlet, adding, "My girls are really suffering, and we're just trying to get through it. It's a tough time," added the actress and model."

"We have some professional therapists who are helping us," she continued.

"And we're just trying to have some hope and do it with dignity, grace and love," she added.

The Grey's Anatomy star first revealed his ALS diagnosis back in April, sharing with the publisher, "I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

He later said at Good Morning America in June about his feelings for his health scare, sharing, "I wake up every day, and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening. It’s not a dream."