Zoey Deutch, beau Jimmy Tatro announce secret relationship milestone

Zoey Deutch, boyfriend Jimmy Tatro over the moon with new step forward in relationship

Zoey Deutch and boyfriend Jimmy Tatro start a new chapter in their relationship after four years of dating.

The Nouvelle Vague actress took to her Instagram on September 28, to make an special announcement about her relationship with the Scream 7 actor in a sweet post.

The 30-year-old star revealed that she and her boyfriend of four years have been engaged for three months.

In the announcement post, Zoey can be seen flashing her engagement ring in a lime yellow dress with Jimmy hugging her from the back which appeared to be the day he proposed to Zoey.

"Three months engaged to the love of my life," she captioned the post.

She posted more sweet snaps from her engagement day with Jimmy, including one photo of Jimmy proposing to Zoey on his one knee.

It is unclear when the couple started dating, Zoey and Jimmy made their relationship public on Valentine’s Day back in 2021.

Jimmy shared a post with a collage of their snaps penning, "Just using today as an excuse to post some top notch untapped Zoey content.”



In a previous chat on Betches U Up? in 2022, Joey talked about her relationship with Jimmy and admitted that they both were “polar opposites.”

“I would be so bored If I was dating someone who agreed with me on everything and thought everything in the same way as me—I’d be so bored by that.”