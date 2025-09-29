Dolly Parton postpones concerts as she cites 'challenges' with health

Dolly Parton postpones Vegas concert

Dolly Parton has postponed her several Las Vegas shows amid health "challenges."

The 79-year-old pop icon took to her Instagram on Sunday to make the announcement about the cancellation of her upcoming concerts, explaining that she is not quitting, just taking things "slow" now due to “health challenges.”

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts,”

Parton went on to say, “As many of you know, I’ve been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You see good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you,” she added.

“And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet," Parton further explained. "But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”

The singer concluded her post with, "I love you and thank you for understanding."