Katie Thurston clears air of false death rumors amid stage 4 cancer battle

Katie Thurston claps back at false death rumors

Katie Thurston expressed her resentment over fake news of her death amid her stage 4 breast cancer battle.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, the Bachelorette alum revealed that she feels "helpless" over the fake news circulating on Facebook and it "triggered" her to an extent that she decided to take a break from social media

“I’ve seen this [Facebook] article go around before, but something about tonight really f***** pisses me off,” she began.

Thurston went on to say, “It was triggering. I tried to report it [but] there’s nothing I can do … I just feel helpless. I’m so mad right now.”

“I was getting, like, texts from people I don’t normally hear from,” Thurston noted, “Then, I got DMs from people, and everyone’s like, ‘Are you OK?’”

“[I’m] still here. [Facebook] is just constant clickbait," she said in a follow-up story.

“Please report these people. They suck!! This is so triggering,” Thurston requested.

Back in February, the actress revealed that was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer via photo sharing app.

“I experienced a range of emotions over the past two weeks. Despair. Anger. Sadness. Denial. And then strength. Purposeful. Ready. I cried a lot. I tried to even make a video instead of this post and couldn’t,” she shared at the time.

A month later she shared in a health update her condition then reached stage 4 as cancer spread to her liver.

Despite the health scare the reality TV star tied the knot the same month with Jeff Arcuri.