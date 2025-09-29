Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show

NFL announces Bad Bunny as 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer

Bad Bunny will take center stage at 2026 Super Bowl LX.

The 31-year-old rapper as announced as the game’s halftime show performer on Sunday, September 28.

The reveal came during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers game, following a teaser across the league’s social media channels.

Bad Bunny posted a cinematic clip of himself sitting on a beachside goalpost at sunset, with text teasing the Apple Music–sponsored show.

On X, he added, “I’ve been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I’ll do just one date in the United States,” referring to his decision to skip a US leg of his Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour in protest of US President Donald Trump’s use of ICE for immigration crackdowns.

Super Bowl LX is set for Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation has partnered with the NFL since 2019 to produce halftime shows, also praised the decision.

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Bad Bunny follows recent headliners like Usher (2024), Rihanna (2023), and Kendrick Lamar, whose 2025 set became the most-watched halftime show ever.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has also encouraged Taylor Swift to perform in the future.