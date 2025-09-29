Daniel Day Lewis returns to screen in son Ronan’s 'Anemone'

Daniel Day-Lewis has made a grand appearance at the premiere of his new film, Anemone, at the New York Film Festival on Sunday.

The 68-year-old actor hit the red carpet with his son, Ronan Day-Lewis, to celebrate his directorial debut, in which Daniel plays a lead role.

Talking about his return to acting after an eight-year break, Daniel said, “I don’t think that I’ve ever gone to work without feeling that I’m starting from scratch every time."

"[That] I really just don’t know. I’m not sure I know how to do this … but at the same time, the work that goes on beforehand is, for me, if it works as it should, do, that by the time you arrive on a set and there’s a camera, there’s not a confrontation with … all the paraphernalia of filmmaking, which can be, if you don’t find a way to ignore it, a huge distraction in what you’re doing,” added The Last of the Mohicans actor.

Daniel and his son, Ronan, co-wrote the movie together.

“So it always works in such a way that I felt as if day one of the shoot should be like a continuation of something that’s already started a long time ago," he said.

"For me personally, usually that’s just a rather solitary part of the process. But in this case, that happened quite naturally, because [with] Ronan and I, it felt just like a continuation of what we’d already done," added Daniel.

For those unversed, Anemone will be released in cinemas in the United States on October 3, 2025.