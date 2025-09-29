Prince Harry puts the monarchy at risk: ‘He's weakening it!'

Prince Harry has just sparked fears about the future of the monarchy if he’s near it

Insiders believe King Charles holds a very different view of Prince Harry, and its not positive where the monarchy’s future is concerned.

The source shared everything during their interview with RadarOnline.

According to their findings, King Charles has a number of thoughts regarding Prince Harry, the biggest of them being that he will ‘weaken’ the monarchy, should he be allowed near it.

They were also quoted saying, “Charles is resolute – Harry will not be reinstated as a working royal.”

Reason being “the king feels his son represents the very opposite of the values he wants the crown to embody. Harry attracts constant controversy, and the monarchy cannot afford that.”

Also, “the notion of a part-time role has been ruled out entirely. The king has made his position crystal clear.”

However, that is not to say that “Charles still values his bond with Harry as a father, but when it comes to royal duties, it simply can't happen. The monarchy has to come before personal emotions.”

An aide also came forward and admitted, that behind the scenes “The king made it plain – there's no return. Harry and Meghan chose their path when they stepped away, and while they can keep living in America, there will be no half-measures or return to royal duties.”

A palace source also echoed similar sentiments and said, “This comes down to stability and fairness. The rest of the working royals take on a huge burden, and allowing Harry to drift in and out would undermine their work and betray public confidence.”