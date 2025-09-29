 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon bring Hollywood magic to Nashville

Nicole Kidman reveals plans to boost Nashville’s film and TV scene alongside best friend Reese Witherspoon, highlighting local talent and opportunities

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

September 29, 2025

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon bring Hollywood magic to Nashville
Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon bring Hollywood magic to Nashville

Nicole Kidman said that she is planning to bring more TV and movie productions to Nashville.

At the Nashville Film Festival on September 21, the 58-year-old actress told the guests that she is teaming up with Reese Witherspoon to bring a little bit of the entertainment industry out east.

“I’ll be bringing more and more production here,” said the Babygirl star. “Reese Witherspoon lives here too, and she’s one of my best besties."

“I can’t say that we will be bringing Big Little Lies here,” Nicole joked of her and Reese' hit series. “That’s all got to go where it is."

“But in terms of just, you know, there is so much room here for production,” she continued. “The crews are fantastic and the actors, and the people, all of … I feel that it’s taking off and will continue to take off, so off we go."

“Come on, Tennessee, we’ve got this,” added Nicola.

For the unversed, The Perfect Couple alum has been living in Tennessee's capital since 2008.

"I love the Nashville people because they embraced me two decades ago, and they keep making it possible for our family to have the most beautiful life here," Nicole told audiences. "Incredibly grateful."

Kieran Culkin, wife Jazz set to welcome baby No. 3 after his 'Oscar' win
Kieran Culkin, wife Jazz set to welcome baby No. 3 after his 'Oscar' win
Lily Allen lists as ‘recovering addict, raging codependent' on dating app
Lily Allen lists as ‘recovering addict, raging codependent' on dating app
Miley Cyrus shares major update on Malibu home that burnt in 2008 wildfire
Miley Cyrus shares major update on Malibu home that burnt in 2008 wildfire
Katie Thurston clears air of false death rumors amid stage 4 cancer battle
Katie Thurston clears air of false death rumors amid stage 4 cancer battle
Dolly Parton postpones concerts as she cites 'challenges' with health
Dolly Parton postpones concerts as she cites 'challenges' with health
Zoey Deutch, beau Jimmy Tatro announce secret relationship milestone
Zoey Deutch, beau Jimmy Tatro announce secret relationship milestone
Eric Dane's wife Rebecca opens up on family pain amid heartbreaking diagnosis
Eric Dane's wife Rebecca opens up on family pain amid heartbreaking diagnosis
Victoria Beckham still aching from 'fractured relationship' with Brooklyn: Source
Victoria Beckham still aching from 'fractured relationship' with Brooklyn: Source