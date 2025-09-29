Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon bring Hollywood magic to Nashville

Nicole Kidman said that she is planning to bring more TV and movie productions to Nashville.

At the Nashville Film Festival on September 21, the 58-year-old actress told the guests that she is teaming up with Reese Witherspoon to bring a little bit of the entertainment industry out east.

“I’ll be bringing more and more production here,” said the Babygirl star. “Reese Witherspoon lives here too, and she’s one of my best besties."

“I can’t say that we will be bringing Big Little Lies here,” Nicole joked of her and Reese' hit series. “That’s all got to go where it is."

“But in terms of just, you know, there is so much room here for production,” she continued. “The crews are fantastic and the actors, and the people, all of … I feel that it’s taking off and will continue to take off, so off we go."

“Come on, Tennessee, we’ve got this,” added Nicola.

For the unversed, The Perfect Couple alum has been living in Tennessee's capital since 2008.

"I love the Nashville people because they embraced me two decades ago, and they keep making it possible for our family to have the most beautiful life here," Nicole told audiences. "Incredibly grateful."