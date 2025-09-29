Selena Gomez's mom makes surprising revelation about her wedding

Selena Gomez’s emotional wedding detail revealed by her mom

Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, revealed that it was Selena’s grandfather, David Cornett, who walked her down the aisle at her wedding to Benny Blanco.

She revealed the sweet detail via a Instagram post, describing the ceremony as a perfect and emotional celebration.

In the heartwarming post, Teefey expressed how special it was to see her father give Selena away on her big day.

Posting a snap from Gomez and Blanco’s wedding ceremony, she penned, “What a perfect celebration for the most kick ass couple I know!”

“The evening couldn’t have been more beautiful and perfect! Absolutely flawless! All my love to my beautiful daughter @selenagomez and to the greatest son in law @itsbennyblanco,” she added.

““It was a fairytale come true and it was beyond heartwarming watching my father walk her down the aisle!!! XO.”

The post sparked questions from fans about why Gomez’s father, Ricardo Joel Gomez, wasn’t the one to walk her down the aisle.

One social media user penned, “Why didn’t her father do it,” while another added, “Why not her own dad.”

The singer-actor has spoken in the past about having a distant relationship with her father when she Rolling Stone that he “didn’t want to be a part” of her life as an actress.

“So it was really me and my mom, our journey,” she said.