Walton Goggins reacts to Pete Davidson’s prediction fans will 'turn' against him

Walton Goggins has finally responded to Pete Davidson's prediction that fans will soon "turn" against the actor.

Recently, the Saturday Night Alum made an appearance on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast, where the two comedians talked about how some people experience a quick rise to fame, only to see a shift in fan perception.

One example Pate gave was actor Pedro Pascal.

“Look at Pedro Pascal right now. Fu*king two years ago he’s a hardworking, great actor … He’s worked so hard and has been a struggling actor, [then] fu*king blows up so fu*king hard, everyone’s like, ‘Daddy, daddy! Yeah, daddy, daddy,’” he said.

“And then a year later, he’s, like, in everything now ’cause he’s hot and big and everyone’s like, ‘Go the fu*k away, dude,’” Pete further said.

The Pickup star added, “you got to give someone time to adjust to that new level of fame. He’s been banging at it for 30 years, and now he’s learning how to go get a cup of coffee or deal with someone that taps you on the shoulder while you have your earbuds in and freaks you out. You got to give that guy a fucking second to, like, adjust.”

Pete, who is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, then mentioned Walton as the next star who may endure the same kind of treatment as Pedro.

“They’re gonna do it with Walton Goggins, [he] will be next,” predicted the comedian. “It’s like, we build everybody up and now it’s so fast to turn. It’s within months.”

Reacting to Pete's prediction, Walton took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and reposted the THR story with a lengthy note.

“I saw this article and had to respond. (Pete was talking about his own experience) Pete we don’t know each other but I appreciate the heads up. We agree on one thing… Pedro Pascal isn’t a good man, He’s a great man,' he began the lengthy note.

The 53-year-old actor further penned," A dear friend of mine. As a 53 yr old I’m acutely aware that every experience has a shelf life. I appreciate so many of you going on this journey with me. I imagine a lot of you (and I don’t blame you) are tired of hearing my homilies. Trust me I’m tired of saying them. I have a few things coming out that I have an obligation to talk about… not for me mind you, but to honor all of those that worked so hard to bring these stories to fruition.”

In his lengthy note, Walton also urged social media users to continue scrolling if they didn’t want to click on a story about him.

“So if you see something with my name on it I encourage you not to click on it… unless you want to… and if you do…I appreciate the support,” continued The Hateful Eight star.

“See to me, being included in this headline isn’t a curse it’s a blessing. How lucky am I that this is even a possibility?!! I’ve had the good fortune of engaging in so many interesting conversations with so many of you….of collaborating with so many top-shelf people across so many disciplines over the last couple of years. Way more than a poor kid from GA would ever have the audacity to imagine. I wouldn’t take one back. So…If saying yes in life more than saying no is a crime, then I’m guilty as charged," he added.

Before concluding the note, Walton declared, "So... If saying yes in life more than saying no is a crime, then I'm guilty as charged. And If this headline is a possibility or an inevitability... if this is my fate... Well... F**k it. I'm going to enjoy the F**K OUT OF IT."