Netflix to get new crime drama next year

'The Case' set to stream on Netflix next year

Netflix, a powerhouse in the streaming arena, is set to get another crime series titled The Case.



George Kay, the creator of Lupin, serves as the show's creator and writer, which stars Jakob Oftebro, Peter Andersson, Electra Hallman, Alexander Abdallah, Henrik Norlén, Lisette T. Pagler, Magnus Krepper, Irina Björklund, Anders Mossling, and Anna Maria Käll.

In addition, Johannes Åhlund and Ulf Synnerholm are the producers, and it is executive produced by Kay, Nyholm, Willow Grylls, and Matt Sandford.

Reports say the shooting on the series in Stockholm has been wrapped. and it is set to stream next year on the streaming platform.

Its logline, meanwhile, read, “As endless summer takes its hold over Stockholm, a different kind of darkness sets in. Clean cut, highly regarded lead investigator Thomas Berg has a serial killer on his hands."

“With the brutal murderer targeting his police colleagues, Thomas makes a desperate gamble, turning to a once well-regarded but now out of favor, misanthropic ex-detective for help."

"His estranged father, Alfred. If they’re to stand any chance of protecting their fellow police officers, they must put their differences aside and find a way to work together. Only then will they catch one of the worst killers in Sweden’s history," the synopsis read.