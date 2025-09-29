DC boss shares major update on new 'Batman' movie

James Gunn on 'Batman: The Brave and the Bold' key detail

DC is set to feature another Batman in the upcoming movie The Brave and the Bold. James Gunn, who is the co-head of the studio, shares a key part of the story.



He shares this in an interview with IGN, where the director says the film would focus on the relationship between Bruce Wayne and his son Damian Wayne, also known as Robin.

When asked whether Batman would appear in his mid- to late 30s in the movie, James says, "No, I think you have to wait to see the movie. Some things have changed."

The filmmaker adds that many details of the films are still in the works, so it would be too early to say anything. "Plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff, so I wouldn't take any of it."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Superman director says so many actors approached him for the role he wants to play.

"Yeah, I mean, the actor who wants to... Listen, first of all, I can't tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman," he shares.

"I think you'd have a harder time finding actors who don't want to be Batman," James concludes. "He's the one character everyone wants to play. That's the truth."

It's unclear when Batman: The Brave and the Bold will bow out in cinemas.