Janelle Brown unveils permanent homage plans for late son Garrison at new property

Janelle Brown plans heartfelt homage for late son Garrison at new property

Janelle Brown has shared heartfelt plans to honor her late son Garrison while starting fresh at her new North Carolina farm.

On the first episode of Sister Wives season 20, which aired on Sunday, September 28, the 56-year-old television personality shed light on the layout plan for her new 156-acre property that she bought with her daughter Maddie and her son-in-law Caleb Brush.

In the episode, Janelle revealed that her erstwhile sister wife Christine Brown visited North Carolina with her husband David Woolley to be a part of her new property celebration.

Maddie showed an aerial map of the farm and shared what they want to build there when they all were together and enjoying themselves.

Christine went on to highlight a part of the map and asked, “What are you going to call that road?”

Maddie replied, “Caleb said, ‘Why don't we call it Bob Blvd.'”

In a confessional, Christine explained that Garrison’s first name was Robert, and he was often called “Uncle Bob,” so the group agreed it was a great idea.

The scene then showed a confessional clip of Janelle sharing their plans for a memorial at the site to honor Garrison, who died by suicide on March 5, 2024.

"Garrison's always in our thoughts, right? And we will definitely, probably have a part of the flower garden that's really more of a memorial to him and to Bob's Floral, his Hawaiian shirt shop,” the mother of six, who shares her children with ex-husband Kody Brown, mentioned.