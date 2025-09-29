Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Bad Bunny will be headlining the 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

His performance is scheduled for February 8 at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, in the San Franscico Bay Area.

Bad Bunny, who is a three-time Grammy and 11-time Latin Grammy-winner will grace the stage as headliner of the Super Bowl, which is one of the most-viewed events on the planet.

The MONACO hitmaker issued a statement for the honour and said:

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown … this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL."

Previous headliners for the Super Bowl included Kendrick Lamar, Usher, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, The Weeknd, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

It is also pertinent to mention that the Puerto Rican superstar dropped his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, back in January.

After wrapping up his No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan earlier this year, he's now preparing to hit the road with his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour, which kicks off in Santo Domingo this November.