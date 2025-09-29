Margot Robbie expresses ‘fear' she has in Hollywood

Margot Robbie thinks stardom is ‘going to be taken away’

Margot Robbie just confessed she constantly fears that her fame and career could be taken away.

The A Big Bold Beautiful Journey actress is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet but explained that her imposter syndrome does not let her believe that her career would long-lasting.

Margot told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Is there a moment where I thought it was all sorted now? No, I think every time I'm like, 'Oh, God, it's all going to be taken away, I won't get to do this again, this is the last time.'”

"I have this complete crisis of faith every time, 'What am I doing?' I freak out every time. I care so much, for sure," she added.

Margot revealed that she was so worried about losing everything in her Hollywood career that she refused to use her native Australian accent for her role alongside Colin Farrell in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

The 35-year-old star recalled: "Do you know what? Our director actually said, 'Do you want to do this in your Aussie accent?'”

"It's been so long since I've acted in my Aussie accent, I'm scared I don't know how to do it now,” the Barbie star confessed.

"I haven't done it since Neighbours and now I feel like I use accents to kind of hide myself in a character. There will be a day, and I think I'm getting close to it. I did contemplate it for a second and then thought, 'Oh, it's too much,’” she added.

"I'm in a mode now, I think, where I want to play characters that I see myself in more as opposed to hide myself in,” Margot Robbie concluded.