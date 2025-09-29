Madonna recalls experience of giving up on life

Madonna recalls time when she wanted to unalive herself

Madonna just revealed the after-effects she experienced during her 2016 battle for custody against ex-husband, Guy Ritchie, over their son, Rocco.

At the time, the legal dispute played out across both US and UK courts after Rocco, who was 15 at that time, left her Rebel Heart Tour and chose to stay in London with his father.

The Material Girl hitmaker, who had primary custody, took matters into her own hands to bring her son back to NYC but Rocco resisted.

“I actually contemplated su**ide,” Madonna said, on the state of her mental health during her custody battle over Rocco.

The battle finally ended in September 2016 with a settlement allowing Rocco to remain in London.

Speaking on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, the singer opened up about that time calling it one of the worst experiences she has ever had.

“You know, there were moments in my life where I wanted to cut my arms off,” she told the life coach.

“I actually contemplated su**ide. And that probably sounds really weird coming from me because I’m not… I’m not emo, you know what I mean? But I was like, ‘I can’t take this pain anymore,'” Madonna confessed.

The musician then revealed that her way of survival was through her spiritual practice, Kabbalah, that made her see the pain as a part of a larger journey.

“But as soon as you understand that what’s happening to you is a challenge, that you are karmically meant to experience and learn from and evolve to a higher level of consciousness,” she said.

“Then you can look at that event, that experience as a lesson and not punishment,” Madonna concluded.