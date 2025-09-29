Creator speaks out over AI actress row in Hollywood

Eline Van der Velden breaks silence on AI actress outrage

Tilly Norwood, an AI actress, has sparked outrage in several quarters of Hollywood. Now, the creator behind it, Eline Van der Velden, has broken his silence.



“To those who have expressed anger over the creation of my AI character, Tilly Norwood, she is not a replacement for a human being."

"But a creative work – a piece of art. Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity,” says the CEO of Particle 6, an AI-focused production company.

The backlash was sparked after a few talent agents hinted at signing the AI actress.

She continues, “I see AI not as a replacement for people, but as a new tool, a new paintbrush. Just as animation, puppetry, or CGI opened fresh possibilities without taking away from live acting, AI offers another way to imagine and build stories."

"I’m an actor myself, and nothing – certainly not an AI character – can take away the craft or joy of human performance,” the owner adds.

Eline further weighs in on his thinking behind the AI actress, “Creating Tilly has been, for me, an act of imagination and craftsmanship, not unlike drawing a character, writing a role, or shaping a performance."

She notes, "It takes time, skill, and iteration to bring such a character to life. She represents experimentation, not substitution. Much of my work has always been about holding up a mirror to society through satire, and this is no different.”

In the end, Eline says AI characters should be judged separately from human actors.

“AI characters should be judged as part of their own genre, on their own merits… Each form of art has its place, and each can be valued for what it uniquely brings,” she adds.

“I hope we can welcome AI as part of the wider artistic family; one more way to express ourselves, alongside theatre, film, painting, music, and countless others."

"When we celebrate all forms of creativity, we open doors to new voices, new stories, and new ways of connecting with each other," Eline concludes.