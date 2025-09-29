Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun officially confirm romance

Sydney Sweeny and Scooter Braun looked very much like a couple over the weekend!

According to Daily Mail the rumored couple was spotted holding hands during a date at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles.

The duo was also accompanied by the actress' mother Lisa and father Steven and the entire family was protected by five private guards and had some VIP tour guides around them too.

This comes after a source told the outlet, “They talk every day and see each other often, it is hot and heavy.”

They continued, “I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust.”

“The attraction is she is hot as can be and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants,” the insider concluded.

As seen in the photos, the Euphoria talent and her music mogul partner, wore matching outfits, that is grey sweatshirts and baseball hats.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun also reportedly had enjoyed a dinner earlier at the Buca di Beppo in Universal's Citywalk before heading to the theme park.