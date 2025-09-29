Michelle Pfeiffer reveals big secret on podcast

Michelle Pfeiffer shares she has become grandmother

Michelle Pfeiffer shares a secret, which the actress says happened last year in her life.



On the SmartLess podcast, the Scarface actress says, "I don't have time nor the desire to go that deep for that long and not be present."

"I realize I have a finite amount of time left and — I might announce on this show — that I became a grandmother last year," she notes.

After getting warm wishes on the news, Michelle further adds, "I've been very quiet about it and it is— it's heaven. It's ridiculous. And if I had known that I was going to be a grandmother."

"I wouldn't have taken on so much work, but I've enjoyed everything and I'm really grateful. I've loved — I love each of these projects."

"And so the weird thing is that giving up that angst about the process has freed me up and I feel in some ways has made me better," she concludes.

Michelle meanwhile did not give more details about her grandchild. She shares daughter Claudia Rose Pfeiffer and John Henry Kelly.