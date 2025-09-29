Jennifer Lopez reveals 'heavy' truth ahead of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' release

Jennifer Lopez gets honest about the physical torture she endured in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'

Jennifer Lopez wore a 5-pound dress for her role in Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The 56-year-old actress and singer appeared on CBS' Sunday Morning on Sunday, September 28, where she opened up to host Lee Cowan about the process of filming the forthcoming musical.

While talking about the costumes designed by Colleen Atwood, Lopez revealed she wore a 5-pound dress to shoot dance sequences in, which was a “nightmare.”

Referring to a beaded gown she donned in the film, the Waiting for Tonight crooner said, "The gold dress was 50 pounds. It was so heavy. When they would lift me up, and I would try to move my leg and do the attitude. It was a nightmare."

She went on to note that Atwood’s expertise and foresight played a big role to help her perform in that dress.

"The way the dress moved and the lines of the dress. [Atwood] really is a master at that, and it was perfect. We'd see it on the monitor and I was like, 'I didn't even realize the costume would be that good,'" Lopez, who is playing the role of Ingrid Luna in the film, gushed.

The Shotgun Wedding star quipped that working with Atwood was a “great collaboration” and that the designer’s vision “helped her develop her character.”

"She was very specific about each moment in the movie... she let me pick shapes and let me input on colors and things like that, but she was very specific and it really helped me," she noted. "I loved it, actually."

"I'm very into fashion, I always have been. I'm very into clothes and how my characters are going to look, and when she was so specific about it, it put me right into an idea right away, instead of me trying to craft it, find it. It was like, 'This is what this is going to be,' and I go, 'Oh, okay. I know who I am in that moment,’” Lopez said.

It is pertinent to mention that Kiss of the Spider Woman will be released on October 10, 2025.