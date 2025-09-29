Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Oscar ‘expectations'

Jennifer Lopes addresses Oscar buzz

Jennifer Lopez hilariously addressed the Oscar buzz that surrounds her.

The actress and musician recently sat down with CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Lee Cowan to chat about her life and career ahead of the release of Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Asked by Cowan where she "puts" awards "expectations," the 56-year-old replied with a laugh, "I don't, I don't — I learned my lesson last time."

"But also, the joy, for me, is in doing it. Every single moment. It's great to be in the conversation... like, you're doing work that people recognize, and that they love. That's enough,” she said.

The Anaconda star further told Cowan, "It's not that you can't want more, or that you don't wanna stand up there and say thank you. Of course — we all want that."

"But I realized that I don't need it in the way that maybe I thought when I was younger," she continued, joking, "Not that I wouldn't love it — I just wanna do that little disclaimer!"

"I'd be very grateful for that too," as Lope and Cowan both shared a laugh tighter on this.

Lopez was praised immensely for her role in the film, Hustlers, where she portrayed an exotic dancer who targeted and schemed Wall Street clientele out of money.

Even though she did receive a Golden Globe nod for the film, she was ultimately not nominated for an Academy Award.

It is also pertinent to mention that in 2022, Jennifer Lopez said in her documentary, Halftime: "The truth is, I really started to think I was gonna get nominated. I got my hopes up because so many people were telling me I would be. And then it didn't happen."