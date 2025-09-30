 
Sarah Ferguson called out for ‘worst judgement' in Epstein case

Sarah Ferguson’s mistake with Jeffrey Epstein has come to surface

Eleen Bukhari
September 30, 2025

Sarah Ferguson’s heart is in the right place as, claims an expert as her new scandal surfaces.

Fergie, whose email to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has become the talk of the town, did not have ill intentions.

Royal expert Bronte Coy tells The Sun: “I have to say, I have a lot of sympathy for Fergie over the years because I actually found her to be a royal that, as a lot of people do... she's quite relatable, almost, in her gaffes over the years because she seems to have this survivor instinct, and she seems to be someone who does, you know, she makes terrible mistakes, but she seemed to be, you know, her heart was in the right place.

She adds: “This one here, I don't see her reputation recovering from it. I do have some sympathy for her, in that I think she has, honestly, the worst judgement that, I mean, only really comparable to her ex-husband, but she has horrendous judgement.

“It's once again being shown here, but this is a particularly damaging one for her reputation ongoing,” notes the expert.

