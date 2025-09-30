Jennifer Lopez reveals why she feels like 'underdog' in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez admits feeling like 'underdog' in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez opened up on being 'misunderstood' in Hollywood.

In a recent chat with CBS News Sunday Morning's host, Lee Cowan, the 56-year-old multi-hyphenate opened up about her career and her first-ever movie musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which she has been waiting for her "whole" life.

Lopez confessed that people in the industry tried to limit her to music and dance and did not give her the enough opportunities to be an actress.

"People, when they see you first as one thing, it's hard for them to see you as something else. You just have to show them. You can't let that discourage you," she told Cowan.

"Did you struggle to be taken seriously at first?" Cowen inquired to which Lopez responded with a laugh, "At first? At first — and maybe always."

The Marry Me actress went on to say, "A little bit. Or maybe it's just me in my own head. I don't know. I've always felt a bit of the underdog. Definitely misunderstood."

Sharing her remarks of being in public scrutiny, she admitted that she understands the public's view, but chooses to stay stable and grow.

"But it comes with the territory of being in the public eye. People are not gonna really know who you are, your heart. And then they see it and go, 'Oh, that's who she is,' then they hear something and they go, 'Oh, no, that's not who she is.' And they get confused. I get it. I understand," Lopez noted.

Lopez added, "But I stay steady. And that's the most important thing, I think. I don't change. I grow, but I don't change,"

Cowen curiously asked her again, "how could you not be taken seriously?" Lopez simply replied that she "don't know."