Jeremy Allen White gets honest about his new major movie

Jeremy Allen White on Bruce Springsteen's biopic

Jeremy Allen White is playing music icon Bruce Springsteen in his biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere.



But before stepping into the role, he says he did not contact Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Rami Malek, who have portrayed different legendary musicians.

“I didn’t talk to Austin [Butler], I didn’t talk to Rami [Malek], I didn’t talk to Timothée [Chalamet],” The Bear star tells Variety.

However, he adds, “And sometimes I wish I had, but my process was a little different because I had Bruce.”

The star continues, “There was a part of me that almost wanted to lock myself in a room alone, and if I needed to reach out to the world, then it would be to the man himself. I felt very lucky I had him so close.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere's logline read, "It chronicles Bruce Springsteen's 1982 recording of the starkly personal Nebraska album, which marked his struggle with fame and personal demons while resisting the music industry's commercial pressures."

Jeremy-led biopic will hit theatres on Oct. 24.