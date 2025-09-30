 
Geo News

Jeremy Allen White gets honest about his new major movie

Jeremy Allen White opens up about playing Bruce Springsteen in his biopic

By
Web Desk
|

September 30, 2025

Jeremy Allen White on Bruce Springsteens biopic
Jeremy Allen White on Bruce Springsteen's biopic

Jeremy Allen White is playing music icon Bruce Springsteen in his biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere.

But before stepping into the role, he says he did not contact Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Rami Malek, who have portrayed different legendary musicians.

“I didn’t talk to Austin [Butler], I didn’t talk to Rami [Malek], I didn’t talk to Timothée [Chalamet],” The Bear star tells Variety.

However, he adds, “And sometimes I wish I had, but my process was a little different because I had Bruce.”

The star continues, “There was a part of me that almost wanted to lock myself in a room alone, and if I needed to reach out to the world, then it would be to the man himself. I felt very lucky I had him so close.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere's logline read, "It chronicles Bruce Springsteen's 1982 recording of the starkly personal Nebraska album, which marked his struggle with fame and personal demons while resisting the music industry's commercial pressures."

Jeremy-led biopic will hit theatres on Oct. 24.

Julia Roberts gives rare shoutout to husband Danny Moder
Julia Roberts gives rare shoutout to husband Danny Moder
Jennifer Lopez reveals why she feels like 'underdog' in Hollywood
Jennifer Lopez reveals why she feels like 'underdog' in Hollywood
Daniel Day-Lewis on his son directing him in 'Anemone'
Daniel Day-Lewis on his son directing him in 'Anemone'
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Oscar ‘expectations'
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Oscar ‘expectations'
Jennifer Lopez reveals 'heavy' truth ahead of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' release
Jennifer Lopez reveals 'heavy' truth ahead of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' release
Michelle Pfeiffer reveals big secret on podcast
Michelle Pfeiffer reveals big secret on podcast
Olivia Dean achieves incredible feat in music
Olivia Dean achieves incredible feat in music
Lewis Hamilton loses pet dog Roscoe
Lewis Hamilton loses pet dog Roscoe