Jennifer Lopez gushes over ‘best moment' shared with teen Emme

Jennifer Lopez recalls emotional special stage moment with Emme

Jennifer Lopez got emotional reminiscing over "best moments" with her teen Emme.

In a recent chat with CBS Sunday Morning host Lee Cowan on Sunday, the 56-year-old multi-hyphenate opened up about her career and new movie The Kiss of the Spider-Woman.

During the conversation, Lopez revealed that her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in which her teen Emme also joined her, was one of the special moments of her life.

She noted during her halftime show gig, she performed her songs 'Let’s Get Loud' and 'Born in the USA' which made the performance more special.

“And singing that with my child there. And then screaming that back to me. ‘Cause I’m going to live my life!’ ” Lopez gushed. "That was one of the best moments of my life."

Further gushing over Emme's onstage performance, she added, "Just to see them there and being so joyful and happy and being exactly who they were. It was beautiful."

For the unversed, Lopez is mom to twins Emme and Max, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Earlier in August, the doting mom penned down an emotional note for Emme when she dropped off for their first day of senior year.

"I just dropped off this little coconut on their first day of senior year. Looking back at this photo from a few years ago, it just reminds me that they'll always be my beautiful baby!" she wrote in the post along with throwback snaps of her and Emme.