Jennifer Lopez talks about putting on 50-pound dress in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about about her dress choice and fashion challenges from her new project.

The singer, who appeared on CBS Sunday Morning over the weekend, told host Lee Cowan about her 50-pound dress from “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

Speaking about th contributions of costume designer Colleen Atwood, Lopez noted: “She was very specific about each moment in the movie … when she was so specific about it, it put me right into an idea right away, instead of me trying to craft it, find it.”

“The gold dress was 50 pounds,” Lopez reveals, “It was so heavy. When they would lift me up, and I would try to move my leg around and do the attitude. It was a nightmare.”

At the end of the day, all the pain was worth the result. “It worked. The way the dress moved and the lines of the dress. [Atwood] really is a master at that, and it was perfect. We’d see it on the monitor, and I’d be like, ‘Oh, I didn’t even realize the costume would be that good.’”