 
Geo News

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban part ways after almost two decades of marriage

The couple tied the knot in June 2006 and parents to two teenage daughters Sunday and Faith

By
Web Desk
|

September 30, 2025

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban part ways
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban part ways

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are no longer together.

The 58-year-old Babygirl actress and the country singer have parted ways, via People.

A source privy to the outlet said, "Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

The insider further noted that Kidman really wanted to save the marriage.

"She didn’t want this," the tattler added. "She has been fighting to save the marriage."

The news of Kidman and Urban was broken by TMZ, revealing that the duo had been living separately since the start of summer.

For the unversed, Kidman and Urban tied the knot back in June 2006 and welcomed two daughters together, Faith Margaret, 14, and Sunday Rose, 17.

The Oscar winning actress was previously married to Tom Cruise.

This came after a few months after Kidman marked her 19th wedding anniversary with Urban on her Instagram account along with a sweet photo of herself hugging Urban.

"Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban," she wrote in the June 25 post.

Julia Roberts gives rare shoutout to husband Danny Moder
Julia Roberts gives rare shoutout to husband Danny Moder
Jennifer Lopez reveals why she feels like 'underdog' in Hollywood
Jennifer Lopez reveals why she feels like 'underdog' in Hollywood
Daniel Day-Lewis on his son directing him in 'Anemone'
Daniel Day-Lewis on his son directing him in 'Anemone'
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Oscar ‘expectations'
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Oscar ‘expectations'
Jennifer Lopez reveals 'heavy' truth ahead of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' release
Jennifer Lopez reveals 'heavy' truth ahead of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' release
Michelle Pfeiffer reveals big secret on podcast
Michelle Pfeiffer reveals big secret on podcast
Olivia Dean achieves incredible feat in music
Olivia Dean achieves incredible feat in music
Lewis Hamilton loses pet dog Roscoe
Lewis Hamilton loses pet dog Roscoe