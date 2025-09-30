Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban part ways after almost two decades of marriage

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban part ways

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are no longer together.

The 58-year-old Babygirl actress and the country singer have parted ways, via People.

A source privy to the outlet said, "Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

The insider further noted that Kidman really wanted to save the marriage.

"She didn’t want this," the tattler added. "She has been fighting to save the marriage."

The news of Kidman and Urban was broken by TMZ, revealing that the duo had been living separately since the start of summer.

For the unversed, Kidman and Urban tied the knot back in June 2006 and welcomed two daughters together, Faith Margaret, 14, and Sunday Rose, 17.

The Oscar winning actress was previously married to Tom Cruise.

This came after a few months after Kidman marked her 19th wedding anniversary with Urban on her Instagram account along with a sweet photo of herself hugging Urban.

"Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban," she wrote in the June 25 post.