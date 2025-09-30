Taylor Swift drops new video 4 days before release of 'The Life of a Showgirl'

September 30, 2025
Taylor Swift has left tongues wagging with her teaser update on the latest album.
Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the singr shared a new clip as she sent a reminder to her fans ahead of the release of 'The Life of a Showgirl.'
"She’s got 4 days left to rehearse for her big moment…" she begin with a laughing emoticon.
Swift added: "Be the first to get your hands on "The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd is Your King Edition on Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer Vinyl only at @target starting 10/3. Select stores open at midnight. While supplies last"
In the attached clip, Taylor was spotted teasing her new album through a speaker.
This comes days after Swift announced her engagement with NFL player Travis Kelce.
She followed it with a close-up shot of two clasped hands, prominently displaying a sparkling diamond ring.
The post was captioned: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” accompanied by a pencil emoji.