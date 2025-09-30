 
Geo News

Taylor Swift drops new video 4 days before release of 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift gives fans a reminder ahead of the release of her new studio album

By
Web Desk
|

September 30, 2025

Taylor Swift drops new video 4 days before release of The Life of a Showgirl
Taylor Swift drops new video 4 days before release of 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift has left tongues wagging with her teaser update on the latest album.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the singr shared a new clip as she sent a reminder to her fans ahead of the release of 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

"She’s got 4 days left to rehearse for her big moment…" she begin with a laughing emoticon.

Swift added: "Be the first to get your hands on "The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd is Your King Edition on Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer Vinyl only at @target starting 10/3. Select stores open at midnight. While supplies last" 

In the attached clip, Taylor was spotted teasing her new album through a speaker.


This comes days after Swift announced her engagement with NFL player Travis Kelce.

She followed it with a close-up shot of two clasped hands, prominently displaying a sparkling diamond ring.

The post was captioned: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” accompanied by a pencil emoji.


Julia Roberts gives rare shoutout to husband Danny Moder
Julia Roberts gives rare shoutout to husband Danny Moder
Jennifer Lopez reveals why she feels like 'underdog' in Hollywood
Jennifer Lopez reveals why she feels like 'underdog' in Hollywood
Daniel Day-Lewis on his son directing him in 'Anemone'
Daniel Day-Lewis on his son directing him in 'Anemone'
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Oscar ‘expectations'
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Oscar ‘expectations'
Jennifer Lopez reveals 'heavy' truth ahead of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' release
Jennifer Lopez reveals 'heavy' truth ahead of 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' release
Michelle Pfeiffer reveals big secret on podcast
Michelle Pfeiffer reveals big secret on podcast
Olivia Dean achieves incredible feat in music
Olivia Dean achieves incredible feat in music
Lewis Hamilton loses pet dog Roscoe
Lewis Hamilton loses pet dog Roscoe