Jeremy Allen White reveals Springsteen's ‘voyeur in his own life' moment

The 'Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere' is all set to hit theatres on October 24

September 30, 2025

Jeremy Allen White recalls Bruce Springsteen’s panic attack confession

Jeremy Allen White had a heart-to-heart talk with Bruce Springsteen, which helped him for the musicians' portrayal in his upcoming biographic film.

During a recent chat with People at the New York Film Festival premiere of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere on Sunday, the 34-year-old actor discussed what approach he used for his depiction as Springsteen.

White first sat down with Springsteen, and they had a detailed discussion about the film that led the Bear star to find a rare connection with the Nebraska artist. 

He first “asked Bruce really directly, ‘Why this film? Why this period?’ And even what happened on this journey, on this road trip in really specific moments." 

"And he was immediately so honest," White said of Springsteen.

“He talked to me about a panic attack he'd had, and he described it to me as in this moment he felt like he was like a voyeur in his own life,” the Shameless alum said. “He was an observer. He felt so outside of himself, and he told me that story, and that's a feeling I'm familiar with.”

White went on to say, “I think I'm always trying to find some presence in my own life, and I worked very hard at it every day."

"And when he told me that story and made me familiar with that feeling, I knew there was a tether that I could explore there," he added.

