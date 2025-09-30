 
Jennifer Lopez 'hurting behind closed doors' after Ben Affleck divorce: Source

Jennifer Lopez 'reframes' Ben Affleck split as pals reveal real pain

Web Desk
September 30, 2025

Jennifer Lopez masking pain behind upbeat divorce

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly covering the pain of failed marriages by her "best thing that ever happened" comment on Ben Affleck divorce.

Sources close to Lopez revealed to RadarOnline.com that she " is putting on a brave face, but behind closed doors, she’s hurting."

Lopez finalized her divorce from Affleck earlier in January after parting ways in April 2024. They couple tied the knot back in 2022 and they rekindled their romance two decades after calling off their engagement in 2003.

For the unversed, Lopez has been married four times in total and shares twins Emme and Max with her third husband Marc Anthony.

The insider continued, "She tells people the divorce was the best thing for her, but it's also a way to protect herself. Saying she's thriving makes it easier to deal with the fact that another marriage has ended in disappointment."

A second source claimed that Lopez is "trying to reframe the story by saying it was the best thing that ever happened to her.

"It's part truth, part self-preservation. She does believe the experience changed her, but there's no denying it's been painful. Her friends see her crying one day and smiling the next – that's the reality."

During a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Lopez reflected on working with Affleck while their marriage was ended, as her latest film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, was produced by Affleck and his pal Matt Damon's company, Artists Equity.

"The movie wouldn't have been made if it wasn't for him and Artists Equity. I will always give him that credit. It was hard not to think about stuff, but it was, like, the best and the worst of times. Every moment on set… I was so happy. And then… back home, it was not great," Lopez recalled at the time.

