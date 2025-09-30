 
Geo News

Matthew McConaughey reveals why he married Camila Alves after two kids

Matthew McConaughey revealed son’s innocent question changed everything

By
Web Desk
|

September 30, 2025

Matthew McConaughey on marrying Camila Alves after six years of relationship
Matthew McConaughey on marrying Camila Alves after six years of relationship

Matthew McConaughey has admitted fear once kept him from marrying his longtime partner, Camila Alves.

In a recent appearance on Chris Williamson's Modern Wisdom podcast, the Interstellar star he was pushed to marry after a surprising question from his young son Levi.

Before tying the knot with Alves in 2012, the 55-year-old actor dated her for almost six years and welcomed two children, Levi, 17, and Vida, 15.

“My son comes to me at four years old and says, ‘Why isn’t Mama McConaughey?’” McConaughey recalled.

“I was like, God, did your mom put you with this? It’s a great question, but I mean, we’re not because we’re not married. When you get married, you switch your name. Okay. And then he just listened and all of a sudden he goes, ‘Are you scared?’ I’m four years old, dude. And I was like, ‘Yeah, I guess I am.’”

The actor then turned to a pastor and older men for advice. “My pastor goes, ‘Let me just ask you this, Mr. Risk Taker. What’s the bigger risk? Carrying on like you’re going, or taking the deeper dive into the sacrament covenant of marriage… a covenant between you and her and God? That will be a whole new adventure in itself.’”

McConaughey admitted, “I was like, oh, the getting married’s a bigger risk.”

He added that marriage became his conscious choice, “I didn’t want to do it because that’s what you’re supposed to do. I didn’t want to do it by the book.”

The pair later welcomed their third kid, son Livingston, 12, in 2013.

Nicole Kidman tried to 'save marriage' to Keith Urban before split: Source
Nicole Kidman tried to 'save marriage' to Keith Urban before split: Source
Jennifer Lopez talks about putting on 50-pound dress in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'
Jennifer Lopez talks about putting on 50-pound dress in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'
Jeremy Allen White reveals Springsteen's ‘voyeur in his own life' moment
Jeremy Allen White reveals Springsteen's ‘voyeur in his own life' moment
Taylor Swift drops new video 4 days before release of 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Taylor Swift drops new video 4 days before release of 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Jeremy Allen White gets honest about his new major movie
Jeremy Allen White gets honest about his new major movie
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban part ways after almost two decades of marriage
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban part ways after almost two decades of marriage
Jennifer Lopez gushes over ‘best moment' shared with teen Emme
Jennifer Lopez gushes over ‘best moment' shared with teen Emme
'The Naked Gun' gets streaming release date
'The Naked Gun' gets streaming release date