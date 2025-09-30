Jason Statham's 'Beekeeper 2': Returning cast, new director & everything we know

Jason Statham’s 'The Beekeeper 2:' Returning cast, new director & everything we know

Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jemma Redgrave, and Bobby Naderi are all set to reprise their roles in The Beekeeper 2 alongside actor Jason Statham.

As per Variety, Jeremy Irons also returns for the second installment of the action thriller film.

New Faces in 'The Beekeeper 2:'

Yara Shahidi joins the franchise as a new addition.

What We Know About the Sequel’s Production:

The Beekeeper 2 is now in production. However, the plot details about the new sequel are being kept under wraps.

The second sequel will be directed by Timo Tjahjanto. For those unversed, Timo is best known for his directorial work in the movies Nobody 2 and The Shadow Strays.

Success of the First Film:

The first film was released in cinemas on January 12, 2024. Directed by David Ayer, the movie was a box office hit and grossed $162 million worldwide.

In the first film, Emmy played the character of an FBI agent (Verona Parker), while Bobby was Verona's partner (Matt Wiley).

Jemma played the mother of actor Josh Hutcherson in the first film.