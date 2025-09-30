Josh Hartnett hospitalised after car crash while shooting Netflix series

Josh Hartnett involved in car crash during filming

Josh Hartnett was briefly hospitalised on Thursday after a car accident in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

The accident took place while filming an upcoming Netflix series, per CBC. The actor, 46, was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary patrol car.

Both Hartnett, the driver, and the police officer were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Police confirmed that no one was seriously injured.

Production on the six-episode limited series, which is currently shooting in Newfoundland, was not disrupted as the actor returned to work as he was examined and released shortly.

Hartnett stars in and executive produces the untitled Netflix series, set and filmed in Newfoundland.

His recent projects include Oppenheimer, Black Mirror episode “Beyond the Sea,” Trap, and Fight or Flight. He will next appear in Verity opposite Anne Hathaway.