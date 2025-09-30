 
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's friends not surprised by separation

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split on Monday following 19 years of marriage

September 30, 2025

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are going their separate ways just three months after celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary.

Although the confirmation came on Monday, a source claims that the split is not a shocker to their inner circle.

“It really hasn’t been a secret they’ve been living separately for a while now,” a source revealed to People Magazine. “People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable.”

The couple, who wed in 2006 and share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, were last seen together in June at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville.

Days later, Kidman paid Urban an anniversary tribute with a photo captioned, “Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban.”

Just last year, Urban praised Kidman as a “real-life princess” in a speech, recalling how nervous he was to call her when they first met.

However, this summer, both stars have had packed schedules as Kidman wrapped Practical Magic 2 in London while Urban continued his High and Alive World Tour.

A source says Kidman’s sister Antonia has been “a rock” during the split, noting, “She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

