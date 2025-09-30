Tom Holland confirms Zendaya is his fiancee in the sweetest way

Tom Holland, who never shies away from publicly accepting his relationship with Zendaya, has confirmed that the actress is his fiancée in the sweetest way.

The 29-year-old actor recently corrected a reporter who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend instead of his fiancée.

In a viral clip from his new interview, Tom gives an adorable reaction to a question asked about Zendaya.

When the reporter called the Dune actress his "girlfriend," Tom quickly corrected the person and said, "fiancée."

Tom & Zendaya’s Engagement Timeline:

In January 2025, Tom Holland and Zendaya announced their engagement. At that time, an insider spilled to People magazine that "He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something exceptional."

However, Zendaya is not hurrying to tie the knot as she is currently occupied with numerous new projects.

"Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she's away doing that," the insider told E! News.

Law Roach, the actress' longtime stylist, revealed to the outlet in April 2025 that the couple expects to exchange vows in 2026.