Bad Bunny says Jay-Z's call about Super Bowl 2026 was 'very special'

The Puerto Rican superstar recalled doing '100 pull-ups' after Jay-Z called to confirm him as the Super Bowl LX halftime headliner

September 30, 2025

Bad Bunny has disclosed the precise moment when Jay-Z called him, confirming that he’d be headlining the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

“I was in the middle of a workout,” the 31-year-old rapper told Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe on Monday, September 29.

"I remember that after the call, I just did like a hundred pull-ups," added Bad. "I didn't need more pre-workout … it was very special. It was so special."

A week after I Like It rapper wrapped up his Puerto Rico residency, it was announced that Bad will perform at Super Bowl LX.

"I was keeping this secret for so long," the superstar told Zane, revealing that "it felt good" to finally share it with his fans.

"I felt so emotional yesterday because it was the first time that I showed the (Super Bowl halftime show announcement) video to one of my friends, and I saw his reaction and he was so excited," he continued.

"I'm really excited for my friends, my family, Puerto Rico and all the Latino people around the world," added the MONACO hitmaker added. "I'm excited for my culture."

For those unversed, Super Bowl LX will air on February 8, 2026.

