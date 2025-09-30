Insiders break down what's led to Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's separation

Inside Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban’s separation

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have just sparked a lot of chatter about their separation, with a report by TMZ claiming they have gone their separate ways.

At the time of that report breaking their insider its been a done deal “since the beginning of summer.”

Furthermore, RadarOnline claims, through all this Urban is said to have been the one taking care of his and Kidman’s teens, Sunday and Faith and is “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.”

What is pertinent to mention that, Kidman is not on board with this, and has been doing ‘all she can’ to save her marriage but “Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home” already.

As for possibilities, an insider admitted last month that Kidman spends most of her time in London and “it's like they both went their separate ways” already.

As for the reason, its said that the passing of Kidman’s mom was a major contributing factor.

For those unversed the two have been married since 2006 and according to the outlet, they had been making “a big effort to speak every day when they're apart, but it's quite shocking how much time they've spent apart since Nic's mother died (last) September. It's like they both went their separate ways and now she's getting comfortable in a dream home in London on the other side of the world.”

A warning was also issued in August about the fact htat “no one knows how long they can put up with this situation, as they've always been diligent about not spending more than two weeks apart. Clearly that's not the case anymore.”