Prince William issues 'ultimatum' to King Charles: 'Andrew is finished'

Prince William has issued an ‘ultimatum’ to his father King Charles regarding his uncle Prince Andrew.

Prince William’s ultimatum has come to light following their crucial meeting in Balmoral.

According to reports, William wants father King Charles to “banish” Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

The report further claims it appears that King Charles finally gave in to Prince William’s opinion about Andrew.

The source continued that Prince Andrew will “never appear alongside William again,” adding “Not at Christmas, not at Easter, not ever.”

Royal expert Rob Shuter, citing royal insiders, claims in his report this will immediately be implemented.

Palace insiders confirm to ShuterScoop, “William forced King Charles to permanently sideline Prince Andrew from all public-facing family events.

“It was an ultimatum: Andrew goes, or the monarchy does.”

A senior royal aide explained that this “decision makes one thing crystal clear” saying that although Charles “wears the crown,” William “has the power.”

Another senior royal observer declared to Shuter that Prince Andrew is “finished.”

Rob Shuter says, “Charles still shields Andrew despite years of scandal, while William reportedly wants him exiled for good. On Harry, Charles remains hopeful for reconciliation, but William is said to have closed the door completely.

“This isn’t just a family spat,” a second insider warns. “It’s about the monarchy’s future. If they can’t agree, the whole institution looks weak.”