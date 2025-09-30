 
Paul McCartney releases his setlist for 2025 ‘Got Back' tour

Paul McCartney finally releases the full and complete setlist for his upcoming tour

September 30, 2025

Singer Paul McCartney is gearing up for the 2025 leg of his official tour and has just released his full and complete setlist.

The tour in question is the Beatles frontman’s Got Back tour, and has already kicked off at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

Prior to this the 83-year-old also performed a weekend stint at the Santa Barbara Bowl in California.

For this tour he’ll go all around the US, and this will be his first ever since 2022, including cities like Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta and even Denver.

Check it out Below:

  1. 1. Help!
  2. 2. Coming Up
  3. 3. Got to Get You Into My Life
  4. 4. Letting Go
  5. 5. Drive My Car
  6. 6. Let Me Roll It
  7. 7. Let ‘Em In
  8. 8. My Valentine
  9. 9. Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five
  10. 10. Maybe I’m Amazed
  11. 11. I’ve Just Seen a Face
  12. 12. In Spite of All the Danger
  13. 13. Love Me Do
  14. 14. Dance Tonight
  15. 15. Blackbird
  16. 16. Here Today
  17. 17. Now and Then
  18. 18. Lady Madonna
  19. 19. Jet
  20. 20. Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!
  21. 21. Something
  22. 22. Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
  23. 23. Band on the Run
  24. 24. Get Back
  25. 25. Let It Be
  26. 26. Live and Let Die
  27. 27. Hey Jude
