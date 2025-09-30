Paul McCartney releases his setlist for 2025 ‘Got Back' tour

Paul McCartney releases the setlist for his upcoming tour

Singer Paul McCartney is gearing up for the 2025 leg of his official tour and has just released his full and complete setlist.

The tour in question is the Beatles frontman’s Got Back tour, and has already kicked off at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

Prior to this the 83-year-old also performed a weekend stint at the Santa Barbara Bowl in California.

For this tour he’ll go all around the US, and this will be his first ever since 2022, including cities like Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta and even Denver.

Check it out Below: