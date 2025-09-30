Alix Earle, Val Chmerkovskiy go viral after dramatic fall during 'DWTS' rehearsal

Alix Earle's dance practice for DWTS became a nightmare when she fell to the floor during her intense rehearsal for the dancing competition.

On September 27, the 24-year-old internet personality took to her TikTok account to post a clip, giving fans an update on how she prepares to take the stage once again on the third episode of this season of DWTS.

The clip shows Alix and her dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, in the rehearsal room, trying what appears to be a difficult, two-person cartwheel.

Unfortunately, the stunt did not go as smoothly as they had hoped, resulting in a slow-motion collapse.

Although the fall was spectacular, the pair seemed to handle it well, laughing as they recovered on the floor.

“HAHAHAH,” the popular influencer captioned the clip, making it clear she was okay following the fall.

Recently, Alix addressed the rumors that she and Val Chmerkovskiy dislike each other.

"It’s so funny because I feel like we are becoming besties," she said while doing her makeup in her car.

"I feel like we both just have sarcastic personalities and I’m like, maybe we need to chill that out because it does I guess look like we hate each other,” added Alix.