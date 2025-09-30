Victoria Beckham puts family ‘out there' making new doc a ‘retaliation' to Brookyln?

Victoria Beckham’s docuseries is said to contain a goldmine about her son Brooklyn and their ongoing rift, despite ‘much’ not making the final cut, its been claimed.

For those unversed with the rift between the family, it began when Brooklyn’s wife Nicola chose a different designer for her wedding dress, rather than her mother in law.

While no admission has been made regarding the rift, Brooklyn’s decision not to come to his father’s 50th birthday bash only solidified accusations.

Now, its being claimed that much of the new docuseries that Victoria is working on will have a lot of information regarding her son, but much of it has been cut in the final edit in order not to spark “a full-blown retaliation.”

According to the insider who spoke to Heat World, in the upcoming series “Vic has been more open than ever in this series – there are moments where you can see she’s really vulnerable.”

“She doesn’t sugar-coat anything and talks about things she’s never spoken about in public before, like how bad the financial situation at her fashion label got.”

However, that’s where David came in because he feared “there were certain things that David felt would create headlines for all the wrong reasons, so those scenes were chopped.”

On the flip side “Vic wanted to take an access-all-areas approach – this was the rawest she’s ever been – but it ended up causing drama between her and David, and even the kids were shaken by how much she revealed.”

“She spoke about everything – her fears over headlines about Romeo being labelled a Lothario, her upset about his split from Mia Regan, the big age gap between Cruz and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, as well as her worries about Harper growing up in the spotlight.”

Near the end “it all struck a nerve and had to be cut or edited after huge rows with David, who said they needed to protect the family. She also spoke about her relationship with Nicola and her worries about further estrangement from Brooklyn, which David forced her to cut, too.”