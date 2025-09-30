 
Taylor Swift's new album has George Clooney, Adam Sandler's kids excited

September 30, 2025

George Clooney and Adam Sandler opened up about their kids’ excitement for Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, set to release on October 3.

Clooney, speaking at the premiere of Jay Kelly at the New York Film Festival, shared that his 8-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, eagerly ask when they’ll get the album.

“They’re in the back of the car going, ‘When are we getting the album?’” he told Access Hollywood of his twins, adding that despite being such huge fans, they still haven’t met the Love Stort hitmaker.

The Wolfs star said, “No, no, we’ve been running around. It’s been our summer. Spent a lot of time with my family; my mom and dad and stuff.”

Meanwhile, Sandler revealed that his daughters, Sadie and Sunny, are also big fans, and he recently met Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, who gifted him guitar picks to share with his girls.

“Gonna be amazing,” Sandler said of the album. “I had a stand-up show the other night and I saw Taylor’s dad.

“He gave me some guitar picks to give my kids and we discussed how excited we are for the new record.”

