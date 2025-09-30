Keith Urban's past comments hinted at possible divorce from Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban once opened up about struggles in Nicole Kidman marriage

Keith Urban’s past remarks hinted at challenges in marriage with Nicole Kidman years ago.

Over a year earlier, Urban had opened up about the struggles that nearly tore them apart.

The country music star revealed at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in April 2024 that his battle with addiction shortly after their 2006 wedding almost ended their relationship.

He praised Kidman for her unwavering support during that difficult time, calling her commitment “love in action.”

“I had no idea what was going to happen to us… and if you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl,” Urban said.

He added, according to People Magazine, “Nic pushed through every negative voice, I’m sure even some of her own, and she chose love.”

Urban and Kidman have announced their separation in September 2025 after nearly two decades together, ending one of Hollywood’s longest marriages.

Speaking with the publication, the insider said, "Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

"She didn’t want this," they added. "She has been fighting to save the marriage."