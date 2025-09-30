 
Prosecutors make imprisonment demands against Sean 'Diddy' Combs: report

Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets calls for a worse sentence for him amid demands for his release

Reuters
September 30, 2025

 
U.S. federal prosecutors urged a judge on Tuesday to sentence Sean "Diddy" Combs to more than 11 years in prison this week following the hip-hop mogul's conviction on prostitution-related charges.

The prosecutors sought "at least 135 months' imprisonment" and asked the court to fine Combs $500,000, according the court filing. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian is due to sentence Combs during a hearing on Friday in Manhattan.

Combs, 55, faces up to 20 years behind bars after a jury on July 2 found him guilty following a two-month trial on two counts of transporting male prostitutes across state lines to engage in drug-fueled sexual performances with his girlfriends while he watched, recorded video and masturbated.

The jury acquitted Combs on the most serious counts he faced, racketeering and sex trafficking, charges that could have landed him in prison for life. Combs pleaded not guilty to all charges and is expected to appeal his conviction.

His defense lawyers last week urged the judge to impose a 14-month sentence, arguing Subramanian should not consider evidence of abuse by Combs of his former girlfriends because jurors acquitted him of coercing them into sex.

Under such a sentence, Combs would be released by the end of the year because he would be credited for the time already spent in jail at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center following his September 16, 2024 arrest.

Combs founded Bad Boy Records and is credited with in American culture.

During the trial, prosecutors said Combs coerced two of his former girlfriends to take part in the performances, sometimes known as "Freak Offs."

Both women testified that Combs physically attacked them and threatened to cut off financial support if they resisted the encounters.

Lawyers for Combs there was no direct link between what they called domestic violence and the women's participation in the "Freak Offs", a strategy that ultimately resulted in their client's acquittal on the sex trafficking and racketeering counts.

