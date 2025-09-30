Alec Baldwin fears wife Hilaria will move past him after ‘big break'

Alec Baldwin ‘humiliated’ over wife’s gigs as he struggles for work

Alec Baldwin is said to be humiliated as his wife Hilaria lands a huge gig.

The yoga instructor and entrepreneur has been invited to Dancing With the Stars. Now, sources revealed to RadarOnline, “Hilaria is so excited about this.”

“She's seeing it as her big break and saying how cool it'll be to live in L.A. for a spell and take a break from the East Coast,” they added.

However, the insider noted, “Alec wants to come out with her and make it a big family trip, but that's just not practical – plus she's uneasy about him lurking in the background and putting her off her game.”

They went on to add, “Make no mistake, Hilaria wants to use this as a stepping stone to bigger things.”

“The fact she's landed this gig that's got nothing to do with Alec is a huge positive, since he's been this albatross holding her back. So he's quite right to be worried.”

As per the sources, Hilaria’s gig has been “pretty humiliating” for Alec Baldwin as “he’s struggling for work.” Notably, that is “causing tension” for the couple, who tied the knot in 2012.