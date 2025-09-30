Kanye West threatens Kim Kardashian over daughter North's outfit

Kanye West furious at Kim Kardashian for letting North wear corset

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West, 12, turned heads recently in a strapless corset during her outing with the SKIMS founder.

However, the mother-daughter’s Rome outing has sparked surprising reaction from the rapper.

An insider told RadarOnline that Kanye is “not happy” with North’s fashion choices.

While the rapper is known for dressing up his current wife Bianca Censori “like a porn star,” the source stated, “It's ridiculously ironic that Kanye's not happy about this.”

Adding, “given the fact he dresses Bianca like a porn star seven days a week.”

They went on to add, “He also encouraged Kim to push the envelope with sexy, barely there fashion choices the entire time they were together.”

“But he says his daughter is way too young to be prancing around like this and it needs to stop or he'll raise hell with the lawyers,” the source revealed.

On the other hand, Kanye West has also reportedly complained that the Kardashians have blocked him from access to his and Kim Kardashian’s children: North, 12, Saint, 9, and Psalm, 6, and Chicago, 7.

The source stated, “Nobody could possibly pick on North for choosing an edgy style, either. She's grown up around it her entire life.”

“But everything's knee-jerk and often irrational with Kanye. That's how he rolls,” they added.