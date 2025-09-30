Taylor Swift's emotional speech to Selena Gomez at the altar leaked: ‘She's my sister'

After Selena Gomez tied the knot with producer Benny Blanco, everything that Taylor Swift said at her wedding, held on Saturday at Sea Crest Nursery, on the Santa Barbara Cliffside has come to light.

The main event for the nuptials, ‘a 17-acre palm-filled paradise’ had not just Gomez’ friends and family, but also her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin among others.

There, Swift “talked about how she and Selena have both been through so much together both professionally and personally.”

According to the report by the Daily Mail the singer also gushed over her best friend’s longstanding friendship and added, “that whenever one of them had their hearts broken from failed relationships over the years, they were always there for each other.”

She also told all guests at the venue, “when Selena finally came to the realization that she was just fine with who she was and concentrated on being just her that she fell in love with Benny.”

“In all the years she has known Selena, she has never seen her so happy,” she even went as far as to say while hailing the couple as the “perfect pair” in her speech.

There were also little quips where Swift is said to have poked fun at herself and “joked in the speech that Selena beat her to altar but at least they both have found the loves of their lives.”

Near the end the chat got more wholesome with Swift saying, she’d “always having Selena's back and how they are sisters — and that while Gomez may see Swift as the big sister, the singer sees Gomez as teaching her so much.”