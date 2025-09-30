Kanye West seethes with rage over ex-wife Kim Kardashian for THIS

Kanye West might 'raise hell' with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over daughter North

It is being reported that Kanye West can “raise hell” with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian over the “inappropriate” dressing of their daughter North West.

Radar Online reported that the 48-year-old American rapper, singer, and songwriter has once again unleashed fury on his ex-wife Kardashian over the kind of dresses their 12-year-old daughter North is wearing.

For those unaware, North was recently in Rome with her renowned mother when she caught attention in a ruffled micromini and strapless corset-style top and her blue hair.

Despite receiving positive reviews from fashion critics and fans, the insider told the outlet that West went ballistic over his preteen daughter’s dressing.

Notably, this comes after the Flashing Lights crooner went to the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys with his wife, Bianca Censori, who was wearing a sheer, revealing dress.

The insider stated, "It's ridiculously ironic that Kanye's not happy about this, given the fact he dresses Bianca like a p*** star seven days a week.”

"He also encouraged Kim to push the envelope with s***, barely there fashion choices the entire time they were together.”

"But he says his daughter is way too young to be prancing around like this and it needs to stop or he'll raise hell with the lawyers,” the source claimed.

West has been in a constant fight with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star since they parted ways in 2022 after eight years of their marriage. He called out the SKIMS founder and her fame-hungry family for keeping her kids under the spotlight.

The POWER singer also accused the family of blocking his access to his other kids, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West, whom he also shares with the 44-year-old media personality and socialite.

However, the mother of three is not paying heed to her ex-husband’s threats and is giving her children the freedom to express themselves as they want.

The insider noted, "Nobody could possibly pick on North for choosing an edgy style, either. She's grown up around it her entire life.”

"But everything's knee-jerk and often irrational with Kanye. That's how he rolls,” concluded the insider.